Two killed in road accident

April 15, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

Two students were killed after their motorcycle was knocked down by a speeding lorry on the Ulundurpet bypass road here on Thursday night. The deceased were identified as M. Aswak, 20, and M. Mohammed Faheem, 20, of Thanjavur. Police said the duo studying in a private college in Chennai were on their way to Thanjavur on a motorcycle.

On Thursday night, when they neared the Ulundurpet bypass road, a speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction hit them and sped away. The duo died on the spot. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Ulundurpet General Hospital. A case has been registered.