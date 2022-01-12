Turn challenges into opportunities, Chief Minister urges youth

He hopes that the NYF inspires youth to become the nation’s pride, dignity

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday urged the youth of the country to turn challenges into opportunities.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 25th National Youth Festival (NYF), launched virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Rangasamy highlighted the significance of the day which was celebrated as the National Youth Day, in tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

Pointing to Swami Vivekananda’s words of practical wisdom that strength was life, weakness death, expansion was life and contraction death, love was life and hatred death, Mr. Rangasamy reminded the youth that “on any day that you don’t encounter any problems, you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path.”

“I like to stress that challenges are nothing but opportunities and that they are natural,” he said.

Mr. Rangasamy said while he had looked forward to meeting participants in person , who would have been eager to enjoy the beauty and hospitality of Puducherry, the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the festival to be restricted to the online mode.

"Each of you need to build and save the future of this nation. Hence, it is our duty to protect you from COVID-19 ...which is why we are conducting the event in virtual mode", he said.

Demographic dividend

According to the Chief Minister, the population in general is regarded as a mere headcount or even a liability. But when it is turned into a skilled workforce or force, which can contribute to the country, then the headcount transforms into a demographic dividend. That is what is happening after the implementation of ‘Atma Nirbar Bharat’ and the same will happen in Puducherry, he said.

Pointing out that there are many ways to contribute to the country— wealth, science, commerce etc.— Mr. Rangasamy sought to remind the youth that education without character, wealth without charity, commerce without morality and science without humanity are not only useless but also dangerous.

‘Ideal youth’

These characters are important values for an ideal Indian youth, which was reflected in the theme of the NYF, “Saksham Yuva-Shashakt Yuva”.

Puducherry, which was popularly known as "gnana bhumi" or 'veda bhumi", or land of siddhars and sages, had also been home to many revolutionaries and freedom fighters, the Chief Minister said.

He hoped that the youth festival inspires the participants to form new ideas and creations, and become the pride and dignity of the nation and role models for the world.

Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Narayan Rane, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Nisith Pramanik, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Ministers, MPs and MLAs were among those present at the virtual launch.