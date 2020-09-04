‘Turf war in U.T. hurting COVID-19 response’

Legislators belonging to the AIADMK on Thursday staged a sit-in in front of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services to protest against the “poor handling” of the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory.

Party legislators A. Anbalagan and Vaiyapuri Manikantan staged a protest for over half-an-hour to highlight the government’s failure in controlling the pandemic spread.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Anbalagan said the turf war between the Lieutenant Governor and the elected government was weakening the administration’s COVID-19 response.

The AIADMK leader said the death rate had considerably increased in the last few days merely because of poor medical facilities, including the absence of ventilators, in hospitals.