Transgender clinics set up at Thiruporur units

Special Correspondent April 22, 2022 19:55 IST

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Vice Chancellor SC Parija (centre) and other officials at the launch of transgender clinics at SBV's Thiruporur facilities near Chennai.Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The facility is one of its kind in Greater Chennai epitomising a commitment in promoting wellness among the third gender

The Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) has launched exclusive transgender clinics on its off-site campuses in Thiruporur near Chennai. The clinics were opened at the SBV constituent units of Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute (SSSMCRI) and Shri Sathya Sai College of Nursing (SSSCON) in Thiruporur. Dedicating the facility to the community, S.C. Parija, SBV Vice Chancellor said there were plans to offer, amongst other services to the third gender, the option for undergoing gender reassignment surgeries akin to the services offered at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute on the main campus. The transgender clinic is one of its kind in Greater Chennai which epitomises a commitment in promoting salutogenesis or wellness among the third gender, Dr. Parija said. SBV had in 2016 constituted a Gender Care Committee “to provide standard care including the gender affirmative care”. The committee comprises a multidisciplinary team, which included mental health professionals, surgeons, geneticist, nurses, obstetrician and dermatologist besides two representatives from the transgender community employed at the SBV. On the academic side, the Vidyapeeth had initiated a transgender inclusive nursing curriculum at its constituent Kasturba Gandhi Nursing College. Udit Das, Dean, SSSMCRI, Sunderarajan, Medical Superintendent, the heads of various departments of SSSMCRI, faculty and students participated at the launch function.



