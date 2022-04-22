Transgender clinics set up at Thiruporur units
The facility is one of its kind in Greater Chennai epitomising a commitment in promoting wellness among the third gender
The Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) has launched exclusive transgender clinics on its off-site campuses in Thiruporur near Chennai. The clinics were opened at the SBV constituent units of Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute (SSSMCRI) and Shri Sathya Sai College of Nursing (SSSCON) in Thiruporur. Dedicating the facility to the community, S.C. Parija, SBV Vice Chancellor said there were plans to offer, amongst other services to the third gender, the option for undergoing gender reassignment surgeries akin to the services offered at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute on the main campus. The transgender clinic is one of its kind in Greater Chennai which epitomises a commitment in promoting salutogenesis or wellness among the third gender, Dr. Parija said. SBV had in 2016 constituted a Gender Care Committee “to provide standard care including the gender affirmative care”. The committee comprises a multidisciplinary team, which included mental health professionals, surgeons, geneticist, nurses, obstetrician and dermatologist besides two representatives from the transgender community employed at the SBV. On the academic side, the Vidyapeeth had initiated a transgender inclusive nursing curriculum at its constituent Kasturba Gandhi Nursing College. Udit Das, Dean, SSSMCRI, Sunderarajan, Medical Superintendent, the heads of various departments of SSSMCRI, faculty and students participated at the launch function.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.