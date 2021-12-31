Traffic changes on NH to decongest Green Circle

Routes to come into effect on Jan. 1

The Traffic Police in Vellore are gearing up to execute new traffic changes on the Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) with all vehicles including government buses from Chennai heading towards Katpadi on the highway having to proceed straight rather than taking the Green Circle route below the highway from January 1.

The move aims at decongesting the Green Circle, a roundabout below the highway, that sees on an average 80-100 vehicles per minute, in the district.

The Green Circle junction serves as a major intersection for vehicles proceeding towards Chennai, Tirupattur, Chittoor via Katpadi and to the heart of the Fort City, off the national highway.

Traffic snarls are a common sight at the junction during peak hours as vehicles take a long time to cross the roundabout. “Sign boards and reflectors highlighting new traffic changes will be erected on the highway to alert motorists from Chennai. Practical difficulties will be sorted out once the new traffic changes come into effect from January 1,” Albert John, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vellore, told The Hindu.

As per new changes, vehicles coming from Chennai have to proceed straight on the highway taking the service lane near a petrol pump. Motorists have to take a 'U' turn below the road over bridge (ROB) on the service lane to reach Katpadi. On the other hand, vehicles from Chennai that have to go to Vellore's Old Town including the Fort complex can use the existing traffic arrangement where they take the service lane near the Green Circle to reach the Fort area.

At present, all vehicles from Chennai are allowed to take the service lane near the Green Circle to reach Vellore's Old Town and Katpadi resulting in traffic chaos at the Circle. On an average, it takes 30 minutes to cross the roundabout from the service lane during rush hour.

Another measure to decongest the Green Circle is to reduce its size as it will help to widen the carriage space around Green Circle up to 12 metres. This was decided by Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, and S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore), when they inspected the spot on December 13 as part of efforts to ease traffic snarls.

Subsequently, illegal parking and encroachments, mainly roadside eateries, were removed. Bus bays for vehicles from Chennai, were also craeted near the Green Circle to ensure safety of commuters.