GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trade union leaders court arrest

February 17, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Labour organisations and farmers’ associations hold protests, extending support to the nationwide rural bandh called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Labour organisations and farmers’ associations hold protests, extending support to the nationwide rural bandh called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Leaders of various trade unions on Friday courted arrest while staging a protest, near the Passport Office here, to extend their support to the nationwide rural bandh called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Before staging the demonstration, trade union leaders and representatives of labour organisations took out a march from the New Bus Stand. Labour organisations and farmers’ associations held demonstrations in several rural pockets, including Bahour, Nettapakkam and Madagadipet.

Leaders from All India Trade Union Congress, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and Indian National Trade Union Congress were among those who courted arrest.

DMK stages protest

Meanwhile, the DMK – the principal Opposition party in the Union Territory – staged a demonstration against “anti- people” policies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments at the Centre and in Puducherry.

‘Didn’t act on promises’

It criticised the Centre’s stand on issues raised by farmers. Opposition leader and DMK Puducherry convenor R. Siva said in his address that the NDA governments failed to deliver on the promises made to voters. “The upcoming Lok Sabha election is an opportunity to teach the government a lesson. The DMK is clear about which party has to be defeated...We have to work hard for our victory,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.