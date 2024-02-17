Trade union leaders court arrest

February 17, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Leaders of various trade unions on Friday courted arrest while staging a protest, near the Passport Office here, to extend their support to the nationwide rural bandh called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Before staging the demonstration, trade union leaders and representatives of labour organisations took out a march from the New Bus Stand. Labour organisations and farmers’ associations held demonstrations in several rural pockets, including Bahour, Nettapakkam and Madagadipet.

Leaders from All India Trade Union Congress, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and Indian National Trade Union Congress were among those who courted arrest.

DMK stages protest

Meanwhile, the DMK – the principal Opposition party in the Union Territory – staged a demonstration against “anti- people” policies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments at the Centre and in Puducherry.

‘Didn’t act on promises’

It criticised the Centre’s stand on issues raised by farmers. Opposition leader and DMK Puducherry convenor R. Siva said in his address that the NDA governments failed to deliver on the promises made to voters. “The upcoming Lok Sabha election is an opportunity to teach the government a lesson. The DMK is clear about which party has to be defeated...We have to work hard for our victory,” he added.