Three-time MLA Thirumurugan to be inducted into Puducherry Cabinet

Mr. Thirumurugan, a legislator representing Karaikal North, fills in the vacancy created by the exit of Nedungadu legislator S. Chandira Priyanka in October 2023

March 05, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Three-time Karaikal North MLA P. R.N Thirumurugan

Three-time Karaikal North MLA P. R.N Thirumurugan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three-time legislator representing Karaikal North, P. R. N Thirumurugan is set to be inducted into the AINRC-BJP government headed by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in Puducherry.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification on March 1, 2024, appointing Mr. Thirumurugan as a Minister in the Puducherry Cabinet following the vacancy created by the exit of Nedungadu legislator S. Chandira Priyanga

“The President has been pleased to appoint P.R.N Thirumurugan as Minister in the Council of Ministers of Puducherry with effect from the date of he is sworn in,” said the notification issued by Joint Secretary to the Government of India, Ashutosh Agnihotri.

Mr Thirumurugan, who started his Parliamentary career by being elected from Karaikal North on a Congress ticket, switched to the All India N R Congress before the 2016 Assembly polls. He won the seat in 2016 on the AINRC ticket and was re-elected from the constituency in 2021 Assembly polls.

After the AINRC-BJP combine came to power in 2021 polls in the Union Territory, Mr. Thirumurugan was a claimant for a Cabinet berth, but lost out to Ms. Priyanga at the last minute. Ms. Priyanga was dropped from the Cabinet in October last year by the Chief Minister, who cited dissatisfaction with her performance as a Minister. Ms. Priyanga handled the Ministries of Transport, Adi Dravidar Welfare, Labour and Statistics. Her exit was controversial, as she had released to the media, copies of her resignation letter, where she had levelled allegations of discrimination based on caste and gender.

The filling up of the vacancy has come as a relief for the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Puducherry ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, as the Opposition was critical of the Chief Minister for keeping the Cabinet berth vacant.

A government source said the swearing-in ceremony will take place in a day or two.

Related Topics

Puducherry / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / All India NR Congress

