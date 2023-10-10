Puducherry Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga submits resignation, alleges caste discrimination

October 10, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Raising grave charges of caste and gender discrimination, Puducherry Minister for Transport C. Chandira Priyanga resigned from the All-India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry on Tuesday, October 10.

The AINRC member representing reserved Nedungadu constituency in Karaikal region, through a messenger, handed over the resignation letter to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly.

In her letter, Ms. Priyanga said she was compelled to resign as it become difficult for her to overcome the “caste and gender discrimination in a male-dominated political field.”

“There is a saying that a Dalit has to face obstacles in politics. Since there were examples of successful persons in politics from our community, I also entered the political arena with a positive mind and willingness to work hard. But I have had to face gender and caste discrimination and could not fight money power and conspiracies. I could not tolerate (these) beyond an extent and hence submitted my resignation. But I will continue to serve my people as MLA,” she said.

Thanking the Chief Minister for giving her a berth in the Cabinet, Ms. Priyanga said she had to continuously bear the “politics of conspiracy”.

Advising the Chief Minister to accommodate someone from Dalit or Vanniyar community in the Cabinet while filling the vacancy, she said there are people craving for power on the basis of money power.

“None of them trying to get Cabinet power through money power should be accommodated as it will cause injustice to the dominant Dalit and Vanniyar communities. So one of the legislators belonging to Dalit, Vanniyar or minority community should be given the cabinet berth,” Ms Priyanga said.

CM refuses to comment

When reporters sought the response of Puducherry Chief Minister, Mr. Rangasamy said “’I would call media when I have to say something.” A source in the government said the Chief Minister was yet to forward the letter to the Lt. Governor.