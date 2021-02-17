Puducherry

Tamilisai to assume additional charge as Puducherry LG on Thursday

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has been given additional charge of Puducherry, will assume office as Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, the Raj Nivas has said.

As per the warrant of the President, Ms. Soundararajan, the Lt. Governor-designate will assume office at the Raj Nivas at 9 a.m. on Thursday

