Tagore Government Arts and Science College and Madras Library Association sign MoU

April 09, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tagore Government Arts and Science College (TGASC) and Madras Library Association (MALA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the objective of strengthening the library movement and promoting reading habit.

A TGASC press note said the MoU aims included promotion of library movement and creation of general awareness in student community on the benefit of using library, arranging academic conferences, seminars and workshops for updating knowledge of library professionals and updating students and faculties about latest developments in libraries and digital resources.

TGASC, Principal Sasi Kanta Dash and MALA president Nithyandam signed the MoU.

The governing body team of MALA visited various gardens of college, planted snake tree saplings and paid homage at the corona memorial site on campus.

The team were impressed with the greenery on the campus and conveyed that greening initiatives would be incorporated into the MALA charter.