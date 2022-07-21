SIT begins probe into Kallakurichi violence

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government to probe last Sunday’s riots in Kallakurichi following the death of a Class XII girl began its investigation on Thursday.

The team, led by Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Salem Range) Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, held its first meeting at Ulundurpet in the district.

The team also visited the private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem, which bore the brunt of the violence.

Sources said the SIT will identify the violators captured on video and those who formed WhatsApp groups and spread false information, which resulted in the violence.