April 16, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has appointed senior civil servant A. Nedunchezhiyan as Secretary to the Lt. Governor.

Mr. Nedunchezhiyan is currently holding charge of the Rural Development, Art and Culture, and Cooperative sector in the U.T. administration. His appointment comes in the wake of the transfer of Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari who was holding the post of Secretary to the Lt. Governor from the U.T. administration.