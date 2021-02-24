Security tightened ahead of PM’s visit to Puducherry on Thursday

Security has been tightened in the town and surrounding areas ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Puducherry on Thursday.
Mr. Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Lawspet helipad by around 11. 30 a.m and would head to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) by road.
After laying the foundation for a few development work projects and inaugurating schemes at JIPMER, the Prime Minister would return to Lawspet and address a public meeting. He would leave by around 1.30 p.m.
Security has been strengthened at the venues, on the stretch from Lawspet to Gorimedu and other places in the town.
Around 1,500 police personnel, including personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Rapid Action Force would be deployed for security.
An advance liaison team from the Special Protection Group has reached Puducherry to oversee security arrangements.
Traffic restrictions would be in place during the VIP movement. About 15 minutes ahead of the VIP movement, the roads would be closed, a top police officer told The Hindu.
Territorial police have intensified vehicle checks, especially in the border areas, and are keeping a close watch on tourists and those staying in hotels.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath