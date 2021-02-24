Puducherry

Security tightened ahead of PM’s visit to Puducherry on Thursday

SPG and territorial police carrying out a last-minute security check at the Lawspet helipad ground where PM Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Puducherry on Thursday   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Security has been tightened in the town and surrounding areas ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Puducherry on Thursday.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Lawspet helipad by around 11. 30 a.m and would head to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) by road.

After laying the foundation for a few development work projects and inaugurating schemes at JIPMER, the Prime Minister would return to Lawspet and address a public meeting. He would leave by around 1.30 p.m.

Security has been strengthened at the venues, on the stretch from Lawspet to Gorimedu and other places in the town.

Around 1,500 police personnel, including personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Rapid Action Force would be deployed for security.

An advance liaison team from the Special Protection Group has reached Puducherry to oversee security arrangements.

Traffic restrictions would be in place during the VIP movement. About 15 minutes ahead of the VIP movement, the roads would be closed, a top police officer told The Hindu.

Territorial police have intensified vehicle checks, especially in the border areas, and are keeping a close watch on tourists and those staying in hotels.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2021 4:56:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/security-tightened-ahead-of-pms-visit-to-puducherry-on-thursday/article33924047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY