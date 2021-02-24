Security tightened ahead of PM’s visit to Puducherry on Thursday

Around 1,500 police personnel are being deployed for security, officials said

Security has been tightened in the town and surrounding areas ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Puducherry on Thursday.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Lawspet helipad by around 11. 30 a.m and would head to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) by road.

After laying the foundation for a few development work projects and inaugurating schemes at JIPMER, the Prime Minister would return to Lawspet and address a public meeting. He would leave by around 1.30 p.m.

Security has been strengthened at the venues, on the stretch from Lawspet to Gorimedu and other places in the town.

Around 1,500 police personnel, including personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Rapid Action Force would be deployed for security.

An advance liaison team from the Special Protection Group has reached Puducherry to oversee security arrangements.

Traffic restrictions would be in place during the VIP movement. About 15 minutes ahead of the VIP movement, the roads would be closed, a top police officer told The Hindu.

Territorial police have intensified vehicle checks, especially in the border areas, and are keeping a close watch on tourists and those staying in hotels.