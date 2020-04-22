Puducherry

Schoolchildren observe Zero Shadow Day in Puducherry

A student observes Zero Shadow Day from the terrace of his home due to COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: Special arrangement

A student observes Zero Shadow Day from the terrace of his home due to COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: Special arrangement  

Science forum had informed them about the phenomenon

Astronomy buffs observed Zero Shadow Day on Monday, within the confines of their homes, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Pondicherry Science Forum had disseminated information among schoolchildren on observing the phenomenon while staying home. The details were also made available on a mobile app.

According to the forum, Zero Shadow Day is distinctly different for various places on earth.

On a day when the latitude of a place equals the declination of the sun, the sun’s rays are perpendicular on the latitude. Exactly at noon, the sun is right overhead, and the shadow of a vertical object falls right below.

For Puducherry, the latitude is about 11.9 degree.

On April 20, the sun’s declination (the angle of the sun’s rays falling on the equator) was 11.9 degree, and since the region is inclined at the same angle with respect to the equator, the sun’s rays fell perpendicular at noon, in Puducherry, around 12.16 p.m. (since the region is about 4 degrees to the west of the IST referral point), the forum said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 1:06:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/schoolchildren-observe-zero-shadow-day-in-puducherry/article31400850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY