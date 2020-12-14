Roads in Puducherry town and suburban areas take a beating after recent rains

The condition of many roads in Puducherry town and suburban areas have taken a beating after the region recorded good rainfall in the monsoon season.
Potholes on several stretches are making commute difficult, particularly for two-wheeler riders.
“It is very difficult to ride during night as lighting is not proper because trees block street lamps. Only after hitting a pothole do we realise that the road has been damaged,” S. Coumar, a resident of Rainbow Nagar said.
The worst affected stretches are Subash Chandra Bose Salai; Venkatasubba Reddiar Statue to Marappalam on Cuddalore road; Anna Statue to Indira Gandhi statue on Marimalai Adigal Salai; Raja Theatre Junction to Rajiv Gandhi Square; and Muthialpet Clock Tower to Sivaji Statue on Karuvadikuppam road.
Subash Chandra Bose Salai road was damaged even before the rains.
According to an official in the Public Works Department, tenders for undertaking repair work were called for three times in the last six months but there were no takers. Estimates were prepared for ₹11 lakh but contractors refused to take up work, the official said.
After assessing the damage to roads, the department has prepared an estimate to re-lay all roads for the safety of users and smooth flow of traffic, Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam told The Hindu.
Tenders would be soon floated for the repair work at a cost of around ₹35 lakh for each stretch, he added.
