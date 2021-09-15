Reopen Pondicherry University’s campus: Student’s Federation of India

According to the SFI, the Students’ Council had previously petitioned university authorities to demand resumption of offline classes. However, the administration had not responded to the plea.

The Student’s Federation of India (SFI) in Puducherry conducted a protest in front of the Pondicherry University on Tuesday demanding the reopening of the campus, which was shut down after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

According to the SFI, the Students’ Council had previously petitioned university authorities to demand resumption of offline classes. However, the administration had not responded to the plea, prompting the protest.

The protest was led by Jai Prakash, SFI Central Committee member, and Faisal Banna, Pondicherry University unit secretary.

Mr. Prakash slammed the irresponsible act of the Pondicherry University administration of not opening the campus when all the educational institutions under the Tamil Nadu government had already reopened.

The protestors also objected to the university’s practice of denying entry to students in the name of the pandemic, but at the same time demanding payment of fees for sports and laboratory facilities, to which they do not even have access.

The SFI said most Central universities have already opened or have released notification regarding reopening. It demanded that the Pondicherry Central University should reopen the campus after providing vaccination to its students.