Rangasamy leads tributes to V.O.C.

He also pays homage to Mother Teresa

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the tributes to freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai on his 150th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Mr. Rangasamy, Ministers and MLAs garlanded the statue of the late leader in Bharathi Park.

Among those present were Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar and Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan gave a special address at a commemoration event.

Mr. Rangasamy, along with Ministers and MLAs, also paid homage to Mother Teresa on her death anniversary.