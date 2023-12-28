GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramadass calls for panel to strengthen courts in Karaikal

December 28, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Former MP and founder-president of the Puducherry State People’s Development Party (PSPDP) M. Ramadass has urged the government to constitute a high level committee to suggest measures to strengthen the judicial system in Karaikal.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said the working condition of the courts in Karaikal district was grossly inadequate and impaired the delivery of justice to the people of the region.

The integrated Court of Karaikal comprises the District Court, Family Court, Sub Court, Principal District Munsif, Additional District Munsif, Judicial Magistrate I, Judicial Magistrate II and a part- time Labour Court.

While seven Judges should be in place to effectively perform the functions of the judiciary, only three judges were available to manage the entire show. Even the position of District Judge is lying vacant for many years. Some of the posts of judges have not been filled up for more than three years, he said.

In such a situation, hundreds of cases are not even heard and the judge meets every day to complete formalities of adjournment and fixing another date. In this process of adjournment hundreds of cases are pending trial. According to the statistics provided by the office of the Chief Judge, Puducherry, Karaikal had 6506 pending cases in its various courts for the month of February, 2023.The estimated number of pending cases per lakh population in Karaikal in this month was 3,253. Besides, hundreds of cases to be pronounced judgement are also pending, Mr. Ramadass said.

While the appointment of Judges is a collaborative and integrated process involving the executive and judiciary, it remained the bounden duty of the Government to initiate the process with the judiciary, he said.

Mr. Ramadass urged the Government to fill up of vacancies expeditiously in a time bound manner. According to Government rules 18 % of the total posts of the Government of Puducherry should be earmarked to Karaikal region. However, this rule seems to have been observed more in the breach, he noted.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.