Puducherry

RAF, CISF to be deployed for President’s visit

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy holding a meeting to review the arrangements. S.S. Kumar

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy holding a meeting to review the arrangements.

CM reviews security arrangements

Around 1,200 personnel from the territorial police and additional three companies of Rapid Action Force and Central Industrial Security Force will be deployed for security duty during the two-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind on December 23-24.

The President will arrive here at the airport around noon and will attend convocation of the Pondicherry University. He will also visit Auroville and Ashram on the same day.

After an overnight stay at the Raj Nivas, the President will visit Karaikal on December 24 and leave for Hyderabad. According to a senior official, around 1,200 personnel would be deployed for law and order, security, traffic and other duties during his stay in Puducherry.

Besides, two companies of RAF and one company of CISF personnel would be deployed for duty.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday held a meeting with Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Director-General of Police Balaji Srivastava and senior officials to review arrangements for the President’s visit.

