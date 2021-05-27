Puducherry’s COVID-19 tally crosses one lakh

1,137 persons test positive on May 27 even as U.T. records 20 fatalities

The cumulative caseload in the Union Territory crossed the one lakh mark on Thursday as 20 deaths raised the toll to 1,455 and 1,137 new cases were confirmed from over 9,000 tests.

Puducherry recorded 15 of the deaths, Karaikal two and Yanam three.

The patients, including five women, were in the 47-84 age group and six of them had no co-morbidity.

The region-wise death toll is Puducherry (1,186), Karaikal (155), Yanam (87), and Mahe (27).

The new cases, which were detected from 9,473 tests, were in Puducherry (833), Karaikal (234), Yanam (32), and Mahe (38). The U.T. posted 1,486 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate dropped to 12%, case fatality rate was 1.45% and recovery rate 84.18%.

The cumulative casleoad stood at 1,00,677 against 84,749 patients recovered.

The bed occupancy status in Puducherry was Jipmer (493), IGMCRI (392) and COVID Care Centres (502). There were 33 oxygen beds vacant while all 219 ventilator beds were taken in Puducherry.

The Health Department had to date carried out 10,15,527 tests with over 8.83 lakh returning negative.

Meanwhile, 77 healthcare workers, 100 frontline staff and 2,359 members of the public took their COVID-19 vaccination in the U.T. in the last 24 hours. The total number of persons vaccinated stood at 2,51,297, including 34,444 healthcare personnel, 21,342 frontline workers and 1,44,909 members of the public.