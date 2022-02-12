Puducherry Union Territory records 81 new COVID-19 cases

With 493 persons cured in the last 24 hours, there are currently 1,581 active COVID-19 cases in the UT

The Union Territory has recorded 81 fresh COVID-19 cases from 1,705 tests in the last 24 hours ending Saturday at 10 a.m.

Data released by the Health Department revealed that 59 new cases were reported in the Puducherry region, 20 in Karaikal and 1 each in Yanam and Mahe regions. The test positivity rate has come down to 4. 75 %.

With 493 persons getting cured in the last 24 hours, there are currently 1,581 active COVID-19 cases in the UT. Of the active cases, 1,530 are under home isolation and the remaining 51 are admitted at hospitals.

The case fatality rate has come down to 1. 18 %. So far, 1,957 persons have succumbed to the virus in the UT, data revealed.

Since the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, 9,259,68 persons have received the first dose. As many as 6,174,33 persons have received both the doses. The number of people who have received the booster doses has crossed the 10,000 mark. As on Friday, 10,825 persons have received the precautionary dose, data revealed.