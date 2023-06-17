Puducherry to rope in experts to train government school teachers to handle CBSE syllabus

June 17, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Education Department is planning to rope in the services of an expert agency to undertake a continuous capacity-building programme for school teachers as part of the decision to introduce CBSE syllabus in all classes of government schools, except classes 10 and 12, from this academic year onwards.

Earlier, the CBSE syllabus was followed up to Class 5 in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Despite objections from several quarters, the government decided to extend the syllabus to other classes from this academic session itself. Admitting that migration to the CBSE syllabus in government schools was a major challenge, a senior official told The Hindu that the government had evolved a plan of action to equip teachers to handle the new syllabus in an efficient manner.

As a first step, the Education Department has decided to appoint a professional agency to train government school teachers.

“We are planning to appoint an external agency. We will be soon floating an expression of interest to select the firm. Hopefully, we will have an academically sound agency by August to train our teachers in each of the subjects prepared under the CBSE pattern. On a rotation basis, the agency will give training to our teachers continuously for the next two three years. The capacity-building programme for the teachers will be held at the Kamaraj Manimandapam,” the official said.

The State Training Centre under the Directorate of School Education had conducted an orientation programme for teachers before the introduction of the syllabus. Teachers attended the orientation classes in May, the official added.

School monitoring

Strengthening of the school monitoring system is another measure being contemplated by the department to improve the academic environment in government schools. The department has decided to seek the assistance of Educational Consultants India Limited (EdCIL) to create an online system to monitor academic activities in schools.

EdCIL, a public sector undertaking which offers consultancy and technical services, will provide technology-led solutions to monitor the performance of teachers and students at the department level.

“The department is also working on plans to improve physical inspection of schools. We need to improve infrastructure, efficiency of teachers and the academic environment in schools while shifting to the new syllabus. Our real challenge will come in the next academic year, when we introduce CBSE in Class 10 and 12 as well,” said another official.