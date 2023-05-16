HamberMenu
Centre has granted permission to introduce CBSE syllabus in 78 government schools, says Minister

Permission was sought to introduce the syllabus in 127 schools. but to begin with, the syllabus will be introduced in 78 schools up to Class V, says Education Minister A. Namassivayam

May 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A. Namassivayam

A. Namassivayam | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Central government has given permission to introduce CBSE syllabus in 78 government schools in the Union Territory, Education Minister A. Namassivayam has said.

Speaking at a training programme on CBSE syllabus for heads and teachers of government schools, he said the territorial administration had sought permission to introduce the syllabus in 127 schools. To begin with, the syllabus will be introduced in 78 schools up to Class V.

“We will gradually introduce the CBSE syllabus in higher classes in the years to come. The department has put up the file to purchase text books for the syllabus,” Mr. Namassivayam said.

Urging teachers to concentrate more on improving the academic climate in government schools, the Minister said all efforts should be made to improve the quality of teaching.

The teachers should take earnest steps to improve the pass percentage at high school and higher secondary level classes, he added.

