Puducherry to get special court for POCSO cases

Puducherry will soon get a Fast Track Special Court for cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to official sources, the proposal for establishment of a Special Court had been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“The request for establishment of one exclusive POCSO court in the Union Territory of Puducherry was approved under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for setting up Fast Track Courts (FTSC).

The FTSCs are set up for one year initially and the scheme does not intend to create any permanent infrastructure. The court will be made functional in suitable premises,” an official said.

The FTSC in Puducherry will have one Judicial Officer and seven staff members. The FTSC will exclusively handle pending cases of sexual abuse, booked under the POCSO Act, the official added.


