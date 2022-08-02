Child Welfare Committee initiates probe into POCSO complaint against schoolteacher
He allegedly sent lewd messages to a girl student
The Child Welfare Committee has begun a preliminary inquiry on a complaint of sexual assault against a teacher in a private school near Marappalam.
The Committee started the inquiry on Tuesday after a section of people staged a protest inside the school, seeking action against the teacher for allegedly sending lewd messages to a girl. Tension prevailed in the school after certain outfits also joined the protest.
The Mudaliarpet police defused the situation by giving assurance to the parents to initiate proceedings against the teacher based on Committee’s report.
