Puducherry man arrested for rape

Representational image.  

The Ariankuppam police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for raping a 31-year-old woman after spiking her food while she was working in his studio, in the town.

The police identified the accused as Madurai, a resident of Vembakeerapalayam.

He has been arrested under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 306 (punishment for abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, Superintendent of Police Jintha Kothandaraman said.

The girl, who was working in the studio owned by the accused, had set herself ablaze. She succumbed to the burns on Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Comments
