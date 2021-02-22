Puducherry CM Narayanasamy loses trust vote

The confidence motion moved by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was defeated on the floor of the House on February 22. Mr. Narayanasamy is heading to Raj Nivas.
Though Mr. Narayanasamy moved the motion seeking the confidence vote minutes after the Assembly met for a special one-day session, he and his ruling side MLAs later walked out before the motion was put for voting.
Subsequently, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated,
Moving the motion, the Chief Minister lashed out at former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, saying she had "conspired" against the government on matters including revenue generation. "Those rejected by people conspired to topple our government but we stayed firm due to our resilience," he said.
A legislator each from the Congress and the DMK resigned from their posts on Sunday, leaving the Narayanasamy-led Puducherry government grasping at straws ahead of Monday’s trust vote in the Assembly.
In total, six MLAs, including five from the Congress, have quit, while a legislator from the national party was disqualified earlier.
The resignations have brought down the House strength to 26, with the ruling combine — the Congress (9), the DMK (2) and an Independent — having only 12 legislators.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath