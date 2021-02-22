﻿AIADMK, BJP in Puducherry leave decision on forming government to central leadership

The AIADMK and the BJP, allied with the AINRC in Puducherry, have left the decision about their next course of action, including staking a claim to form a government, to their respective central leaderships.
Addressing a press conference after the Narayanasamy-led Congress government lost the confidence vote, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, N. Rangasamy said the government was blaming the Centre and former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi as a cover for its own failure to implement any worthwhile scheme over the last five years. “It is a steep fall for the government,” Mr. Rangasamy said.
On the next step, BJP-nominated MLA V. Saminathan said, “Being a national party, we cannot take a decision at the local level. We will consult the central leadership on the next course of action”. The BJP’s prediction that Mr. Narayanasamy will be the last Congress Chief Minister to serve Puducherry would come true, Mr. Saminathan said.
AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan said the Congress-DMK alliance which came to power with 19 MLAs in 2016 had seen several legislators leave its fold because of misrule. The Congress leaves with a record of not having implemented a single of its promises from its 2016 election manifesto, Mr. Anbalagan said.
