Puducherry Chief Minister stresses need for more excavations in Arikamedu

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has stressed the need for more archaeological excavations in Arikamedu.

Speaking at the three-day international conference on Tamil culture on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the site has not been fully explored to find the remnants of a bygone era. The excavations that took place led to the unearthing of priceless ancient structures and artefacts.

Recalling his tenure as Union Minister during UPA- 2, the Chief Minister said the Ministry of Culture had sanctioned ₹60 crore for further excavations and development of Arikamedu. But not much progress was made during the last few years, he said.

Acknowledging the contribution of writers in promoting Tamil language in the Union Territory, he said if not for the diaries of Ananda Ragapillai, the present generation would not have been able to understand the rich history of the region. It continued to be a window into the political, administrative and social mileu of the French rule and era before, the Chief Minister said.

He also bestowed ‘Ulaka Tamil Mamani,’ award to 23 eminent personalities from the literary field.

Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh in his inaugural address said the establishment of a Centre for Tamil Literature would pave the way for translation of major Tamil classics into several Indian languages. The setting up the Centre was in an advanced stage, he added.

Around 70 foreign delegates and 230 scholars from various States are attending the conference. Around 90 research papers will be presented at the event. The conference is being organised jointly by the International Movement for Tamil Culture (IMTC) and Subramania Bharathi School of Tamil Language and Literature and Department of Anthropology, Pondicherry University

Those who attended the inaugural address included Speaker V. P Sivakolandhu, Minister for Revenue M.O.H. F Shahjahan, Government whip R.K.R Anantharaman and chief patron of IMTC Justice David Annousamy.