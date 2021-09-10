Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister inaugurates illumination projects in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY, 09 Sept. 2021: The Smart City logo being projected through LED on the Beach promenade under the Smart City project in Puducherry. Photo: KUMAR SS / THE HINDU   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy formally inaugurated four projects completed at an estimate of about ₹70 lakh under the Smart City project in and around the Goubert Avenue area on Wednesday evening.

Among the completed projects opened were illumination of the stretch from Kargil War Memorial to the reef and from the Dupleix Statue to the Old Port.

This work was undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh.

The Kargil War Memorial has also been illuminated at a cost of ₹9.46 lakh.

Beach beautification

An LED image projection facility has been commissioned at the Beach Promenade at a cost of ₹29.47 lakh and boulder seats set up at the beach at a cost of ₹36.97 lakh.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, T. Arun, Chief Executive Officer, Puducherry Smart City Development Ltd and other officials also participated.


