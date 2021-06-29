Puducherry Assembly election expenditure analysis shows Congress spent most

In comparison, the BJP averaged expenses of ₹9.16 lakh (41.7%) for its six winning MLAs while the average spending for 10 MLAs from All India N.R. Congress was ₹6.20 lakh (28.2% of the expense limit).

A party-wise comparison of average expenditure of the 30 MLAs who made it to the 15th Legislative Assembly in the April 6 elections has shown that the Congress topped the spending charts in a losing cause, according to an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)-Puducherry Election Watch.

The ADR’s analysis of the expenditure affidavits filed by the candidates as mandated by law, that also found that most MLAs tapped sources outside the party to finance their campaigns, showed that the average election expenditure for the Congress’ tally of two MLAs was ₹9.52 lakh (43% of the ₹22 lakh expenditure cap).

In comparison, the BJP averaged expenses of ₹9.16 lakh (41.7%) for its six winning MLAs while the average spending for 10 MLAs from All India N.R. Congress was ₹6.20 lakh (28.2% of the expense limit).

For six MLAs from DMK, the average election expenditure was ₹7.08 lakh (32.2% of the expense limit while the six Independent MLAs spent ₹6.76 lakh (30.7% of the expense limit).

Among the top individual spenders were AINRC’s P.R.N. Thirumurugan (Karaikal North) who expended ₹15,47,783 (70% of the cap), BJP’s P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram (Kalapet) with an expenditure of ₹14,49,833 (66%) and Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok (Independent-Yanam) who spent ₹13,80,615 (63%).

Among party candidates, DMK’s Annibal Kennedy (Ouppalam) was the most spartan with an expenditure of ₹3,08,984 (14% of the ceiling) while those who spent lesser were Independents M. Sivasankar (Ozhukkarai) with an expenditure of ₹2,17,632 (10% of limit), J. Prakash Kumar (Muthialpet) with ₹2,46,716 (11% of upper limit).

The ADR which examined the sources of funds raised by the legislators found that of the total funds received by MLAs, 14% funds were raised from political parties, 15% were raised by MLAs themselves and 71% funds were raised from other sources.

Out of the 30 MLAs, 6 (20%) MLAs declared that they have received funds from political parties and 24 (80%) MLAs declared that they have not received any funds from political parties. All 30 (100%) MLAs have declared that they have received funds from any person/ company/ firm/ associations/ body of persons etc as loan, gift or donation etc.

While 17 (57%) MLAs have declared that they have used their own funds for their election campaign and 13(43%) MLAs have declared that they have not used any of their own funds for their election campaign.

In a party-wise breakdown, on an average an MLA from DMK raised 74.91% and on an average an MLA from BJP raised 71.15% of his/her election expense funds from the political party. On an average a MLA from INC raised 68.12% of his/her election expense funds from any person/company/firm/associations/body of persons etc. as loan, gift or donation. Similarly, an MLA from All India N.R. Congress raised on an average 12.70% of their expense funds from any person/ company/ firm/ associations/ body of persons etc. as loan, gift or donation.

The ADR exercise involved scrutiny of the expenditure statements submitted after the April 6 Assembly Elections by the 30 MLAs under Section 78 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, that requires every contesting candidate to lodge a true copy of his election expenses within 30 days from the date of declaration of result of election, with the District Election Officer in all States and Union Territories.

These election expense documents include details of expenses on public meetings and processions, campaigning through electronic and print media, expense on campaign workers, expense on vehicles used and expense on campaign materials.

The analysis showed that the 30 MLAs who contested the April 6 Assembly elections spent an average of ₹7.30 lakh towards campaigning costs. The average amount of money spent by the MLAs in the elections amounts to a mere 33% of the expenditure cap of ₹22 lakh.

The ADR findings showed that 25 (83%) MLAs have declared election expenses less than 50% of the expense limit in their constituency.

The ADR recommended that the deadline for filing an election petition against any Winner is 45 days after the declaration of the results. Generally, MLAs submit their election expenditure statements towards the end of the 30 days given for submission of the statements. This left only about 15 days for any common citizen to file an election petition against any winner.

“The deadline for filing an election petition should be increased in order to give the citizens time to scrutinise the election expenditure statements of the MLAs and gather the relevant documents/proof etc. for the election petition,” the ADR said.

The ADR also advocated mandatory filing of complete affidavits by the MLAs who should not be allowed to keep any field blank on the Abstract Election Expenditure statement (Annexure E2) and Schedule 1 to 10. The statements must be filled in a legible format and overwriting of amounts in the statement should be discouraged.