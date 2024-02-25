Psychotropic drug seized, one held in Auroville

February 25, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Narcotics Control Bureau seized 785 gms of Tramadol, a psychotropic drug in Auroville and arrested one accused from Puducherry in connection with the case.

Police sources said the accused S. Manikandan (34) of Orleanpet in Puducherry operated a pharmacy in Chinna Mudaliyar Chavady and allegedly supplied the drugs to various contacts.

Following a tip-off, a team from the NCB arrested Manikandan near a restaurant in Auroville on Tuesday and seized 785 gms of the drug from his possession. A case has been registered.