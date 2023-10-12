Priyanga was dropped from the Cabinet even before she resigned, says Lt. Governor

October 12, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has stated that S. Chandira Priyanga was removed from the Cabinet even before she submitted her resignation on Tuesday.

Ms. Priyanga, who was Transport Minister, had resigned from the All-India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government, alleging caste and gender discrimination.

Interacting with reporters at the Chennai airport on Wednesday night, Dr. Tamilisai said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy met her six months ago to express his displeasure over the performance of Ms. Priyanga as a Minister.

“I told the Chief Minister to allow her to continue not only because she was the only woman in the Ministry but also because she held important portfolios such as Transport. But the Chief Minister met me and sought her removal from the Ministry. After the Chief Minister met me the second time and sought her removal, I recommended to the Centre to remove her from the Cabinet. Ms. Priyanga came to know about the development and put in her papers,” Dr. Tamilisai said.

On charges of caste and gender discrimination levelled by the Minister in her resignation letter, the Lt. Governor said Ms. Priyanga had never brought before her such issues.

Dr. Soundararajan said she had never seen any discrimination because of her caste. The Minister belongs to the Chief Minister’s party.

The Chief Minister was having great concern for her, the Lt. Governor said.

“Even though there were seniors in the party, because the Chief Minister wanted to give representation to a woman, she was accommodated in the Cabinet. Ms. Priyanga should have told people like me if she was facing caste and gender discrimination. I would have helped her. She never brought up such issues before me,” she said.

Dr. Soundararajan said she was of the opinion that Ms. Priyanga could have used the opportunity as a Minister to perform better.

“As a woman, I am ready to assist her. There is nothing much I could do when the Chief Minister wanted to remove her,” the Lt. Governor said.