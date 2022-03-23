Prisoners to be given sports training under IndianOil initiative

The outreach programme aims at training inmates in sports across 15 prisons in 8 States, 4 Union Territories

Internees at Central Prison, Kalapet, will be given training in select sports under IndianOil’s ‘Parivartan– Prison to Pride’ community outreach initiative.

The outreach programme, which has entered its third phase, aims at training inmates in sports across 15 prisons in eight States and four Union Territories. It was extended to the prison in Puducherry on Tuesday. The third phase was launched virtually from New Delhi by Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of IndianOil. Coaching camps commenced at Central Prison in Puducherry in the presence of Ravideep Singh Chahar, IG-Prisons (Puducherry), K. Sailendra, Executive Director (Regional Services), Southern Region, IndianOil, and other officials from the Prisons Department of Puducherry and IndianOil.

According to a press release from IndianOil, with the launch of this phase, the total number of prisons covered by this initiative has gone up to 37. IndianOil looks to coach 550 inmates in this phase of the programme. Apart from coaching assistance, IndianOil will also provide the kits and equipment. The outreach was conceived to help inmates overcome the stigma associated with imprisonment and prepare them for a smooth re-integration into society upon release.

“The first two phases of Parivartan have already heralded a remarkable social movement by transforming the lives of prison inmates and facilitating their integration with society. I am confident that this sporting endeavour will continue to create a social ripple that will transform the lives of reformed citizens,” Mr Vaidya said.

The first phase of the Parivartan initiative was launched on August 15, 2021, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, and the second phase on October 2, 2021, to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti. During the first two phases, over 1,100 inmates successfully underwent sports coaching. In the third phase, IndianOil, in coordination with the Prisons Department of the respective State Police, will facilitate coaching programs in basketball, badminton, volleyball, chess, table tennis, and carrom, to improve the physical and mental well-being of prison inmates.