Pondicherry varsity celebrates National Education Day

The School of Education, Pondicherry University, celebrated the ‘National Education Day’ with poster presentation, quiz and skit performances.

The celebration began by unveiling the portrait of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad by the faculties of School of Education.

Mumtaz Begum, Dean and Head, School of Education, in a presentation highlighted the commendable role played by the veteran freedom fighter. The other faculty members also spoke highlighting his invaluable contributions to the country.

First-year M. Ed students Renuka elaborated on Azad’s contributions to the Indian education system, while Waseem dwelt on his ideology

Apart from M. Ed students, research scholars and post-doctoral fellows also took part in the event.

A skit on ‘Education and Awareness’, directed and performed by Madhumita (M.Ed. 1st year) and team, showed how education played a major role in the eradication of ignorance, paving the way for growth and development of the nation.

A thematic quiz competition was also conducted for School of Education students led by quiz master, Jerin (M.Ed. 1st year).

Winners felicitated

The winners of the quiz competition were presented with gift hampers.

A poster presentation by M. Ed. students was also held on the occasion.