Pondicherry University rolls out integrated technology-business course

May 02, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The launch of an innovative five-year integrated B.Tech (CSBS) M.B.A programme in Computer Science and Business Systems at Pondicherry University was a high point of a recent industry-institute interface event hosted by the The Department of Banking Technology, School of Management at the University.

The new course, which integrates Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) with Master of Business Administration (M.B.A), boasts of a curriculum that offers students a comprehensive understanding of both technical intricacies and managerial strategies.

Launching the programme during ‘BANCQUEST’24’, an annual industry-institute interface of the University’s department, K. Tharanikkarasu, Vice Chancellor in-charge, said the innovative, interdisciplinary five-year integrated programme was rolled out under the National Education Policy.

He also inaugurated the two-day BANCQUEST’24 on the theme, ‘Vision Viksit Bharat 2047 - The Role of Banking and Fintech,’ and highlighted the inseparable nature of business and technology. He also emphasised the need for the students to equip the versatile skills to thrive in diverse professional environments.

Joseph Amalan, Deputy Manager, Reserve Bank of India, in his keynote address spoke on RBI initiatives of past, present and future, starting from central banking to digital currency.

Tiruthankar Patnaik, Chief Economist at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai spoke about the technology blending with banking and finance lead huge financial transactions and developments by highlighting various statistics to understand huge dimension in India’s Fintech domain.

Malabika Deo, Dean School of Management, V. Mariappan, Head of the Department and S. Geetha, Professor of the Department of Banking Technology also spoke.

The event was attended by academicians across various disciplines and industry professionals from National Corporation Payment of India, Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India, National Stock Exchange, Indian Institute Management.

The highlights included a series of workshops, panel discussions on “India’s Economic Power and Capital Market Contribution,” “Future Technologies and Fintech Companies in India,” and “Digital Payment System - India’s Growth Story.” Other notable sessions were on “Destination @ 2047 - Information Security and e-Governance in India” and the “Changing Face of Cybercrimes in India and Security Challenges in the Cyberspace”.