Policeman in Cuddalore pens song against child abuse

Here is a cop who is not just good at policing but has also taken to music to create awareness on critical social issues. Not letting his passion and inborn talents from his school years go waste, he finds time, despite a hectic work schedule, to pen lyrics for songs that appeal to a large section of people.

With increased incidents of sexual abuse against children, Pon Sivaperuman, a head constable attached to the Marudhur police station in Cuddalore district, has now penned a song to convey his message on the social evil.

He has written the lyrics with simple words, which warn those indulging in abuse against children.

The song Touch Me Not aims at empowering children on good touch and bad touch and warns that anyone molesting a child would land in jail and would be punished under the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The lyrics by Mr. Sivaperuman are in Tamil.

The head constable has already distinguished himself by writing songs to address various social issues. He has already penned a song to raise awareness about the need to abide by traffic rules for one’s own safety.

Mr. Sivaperuman, who was posted at Marudhur station near Chidambaram, is now in Cuddalore on deputation for performing Villu Paatu on road safety at traffic junctions, major road intersections and educational institutions. He is now looking for an organiser to compose the music for the song. “The aim is to ensure that the song reaches children and sensitises them on their rights,” he said.

Mr. Sivaperuman’s initiatives have been appreciated by Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, who sanctioned a vehicle equipped with speakers and ten policemen from the Armed Reserve.

The team led by Mr. Sivaperuman has been visiting schools and educational institutions in all police sub-divisions in the district creating awareness among children.