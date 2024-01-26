GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police officers honoured with medals for meritorious service

January 26, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presenting the Governor’s Police medal for meritorious service to Superintendent of Police Rachna Singh on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day in Puducherry on Friday.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presenting the Governor’s Police medal for meritorious service to Superintendent of Police Rachna Singh on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday honoured police officers, heads of government schools, and students for their meritorious services.

She gave away medals and awards to meritorious personnel after unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations on the Beach Road.

Ms. Tamilisai gave away the President’s police medal for meritorious service to Superintendent of Police B. Balachandiran, Sub-Inspector of Police A. Anbazhagan and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Krishnaraj Kothandapani.

She also gave away the Union Home Minister’s police medal for exemplary work in police investigation to Sub-Inspector of Police R. Rajan. The Lt. Governor’s police medal for meritorious service was given to Superintendent of Police Rachna Singh, Sub-Inspector of Police S. Santhappan and Special Grade Head Constable N.S. Manikandan.

The Lt. Governor also presented the Chief Minister’s and Education Minister’s trophy for outstanding performance in school final examinations to heads of 20 schools.

She also presented Arch Bishop of Puducherry and Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Rolling Trophy to the best performing schools in higher secondary examinations. Heads of 32 institutions received the award from Lt. Governor.

