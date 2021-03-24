People of U.T. will reject Congress-DMK: BJP MP

‘The Congress government had failed to deliver on its electoral promises’

People of the Union Territory will reject the Congress and its alliance partners in the Assembly poll due to the non-performance of the V. Narayanasamy-led government, BJP national youth wing leader and MP Tejasvi Surya said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry after campaigning for BJP candidates, he said the Congress government had failed to deliver on its electoral promises. “Mr. Narayanasamy is scared to contest from any of the 30 constituencies. His leader Rahul Gandhi could not contest in any of the seats from Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and hence migrated to Kerala [Rahul contested in Amethi in U.P. too]. Unlike his leader, the former Chief Minister cannot migrate to another State,” he said.

The non-performance of the Congress government had led to a growth in the unemployment rate. People of the Union Territory want the revival of textile mills, IT parks and more tourism projects so that they could improve their standard of living by getting good jobs, he said.

The BJP would bring allround development to the Union Territory, he claimed, adding the region had tremendous scope to progress in tourism and education.