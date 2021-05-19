Over 200 litres of rectified spirit seized in Puducherry

After the closure of Indian-Made Liquor Outlets as part of containment of COVID-19, there had been widespread complaints of illicit liquor being transported from Tamil Nadu for sale in the Union Territory

Police seized more than 200 litres of rectified spirit and arrested five persons from various places in the town on Tuesday night.

Based on inputs, policemen attached to Orleanpet and Odiansalai police stations and a Special Task Force seized the spirit and arrested the persons involved in transportation and sale of arrack.

The Orleanpet police alone seized 165 litres from a person who was trying to transport arrack in his car.

According to a police source, the Mettupalayam Industrial estate area has become a hub for the illegal sale of liquor.

The raids were led by Rachna Singh, Superintendent, East, Inspectors Ramesh, P K Sajith and B.M Manoj.