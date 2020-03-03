Over 14,000 sit for Class XII exam in Puducherry

Over 14,000 students in Puducherry and Karaikal regions appeared for the Class XII Board Examination which began on Monday.

In Puducherry, a total of 12,577 students including 579 private candidates wrote the exam in 32 centres. As many as 2,385 students, including 178 private candidates, appeared for the exam in nine centres in Karaikal region. A total of seven flying squads visited a number of centres to prevent malpractices.

Villupuram, Cuddalore

Over 48,000 candidates in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts took the exam.

In Villupuram, a total of 17,506 students, including 8,213 boys and 9,293 girls wrote the language paper in 75 centres. In Cuddalore, a total of 30, 522 including 14,516 boys and 15,826 girls from 235 schools appeared at 108 centres.

About 186 flying squads visited a number of centres and 1,376 invigilators were in charge.

An official said invigilators were given the task of matching the photograph in the name list and hall ticket to prevent impersonation. No malpractice was reported on the first day in Villupuram district.