Opposition blind in their criticism of Budget, says U.T. BJP president

February 02, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

BJP president V. Saminathan on Thursday said the Opposition parties are criticising the annual Budget because of their blind hatred towards the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Opposition, especially the Congress, cannot see any good in what the Central government does. The world itself has acknowledged the economic development in the country during recent years. When many countries are finding it difficult to revive economy after the pandemic, India has regained its momentum and now remains as a bright spot. The Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi cannot acknowledge the pro-poor and development-oriented Budget because of their hatred towards the BJP and the Prime Minister,” he said addressing a press a press conference along with Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar.

The BJP president said the Budget had taken into consideration the development needs of all sections. The government had given huge thrust to infrastructure development and job creation, he added.

Mr. Namassivayam said the Opposition parties are confused in their criticism because they do not find anything adverse in the Budget to point out. “The Opposition parties say the Budget lacks any direction, but at the same time, they say the Budget was aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha election. If it is directionless how can it be aimed at getting electoral benefits in polls. They have nothing to criticise on the Budget,” he added.