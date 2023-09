September 15, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

G. Sendhilnathan, Director, Sainik Welfare, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Collector, Karaikal District Authority. In addition to regular duties, he will also function as Deputy District Election Officer, a government order said.

S. Sandirakumaran, Deputy Transport Commissioner/GM (Operations), PRTC, has been given additional charge of Director of Sainik Welfare until further orders.