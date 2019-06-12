Power supply will be disrupted to the following areas between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday due to the maintenance work to be taken up in 110/22 KV Thethampakkam sub-station: Thethampakkampet, Suthukeny, Sandhaipudukuppam, Pudu Nagar, Kuppam, Lingareddypalayam, part of Katterikuppam and surrounding areas.