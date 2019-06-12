Puducherry

No power

more-in

Power supply will be disrupted to the following areas between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday due to the maintenance work to be taken up in 110/22 KV Thethampakkam sub-station: Thethampakkampet, Suthukeny, Sandhaipudukuppam, Pudu Nagar, Kuppam, Lingareddypalayam, part of Katterikuppam and surrounding areas.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 3:03:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/no-power/article27821050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY