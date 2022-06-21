NLCIL to run yoga programmes throughout the year: CMD

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) joined the nation-wide 8th International Yoga Day celebrations with a mass demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) practice at Bharathi Stadium on Tuesday.

Rakesh Kumar, NLCIL CMD, launched the event, the theme of which is “Yoga For Humanity” this year. NLCIL, he said, had drawn up plans to conduct yoga programmes for the employees throughout the year.

K. Selvanayagi, yoga instructor, NLCIL Yoga Centre, Block-10, conducted the mass yoga demonstration with about 500 students from Neyveli schools performing yoga with flexibility exercises, simple asanas, pranayama and simple meditation.

Practitioners from Isha Yoga, Arivu Thirukovil, Art of Living and Brahma Kumaris, along with the NLCIL Ayurveda Centre, guided the events, a press note said.

Functional Directors Shaji John, Jaikumar Srinivasan and K. Mohan Reddy, L. Chandrasekar, Chief Vigilance Officer, N.Sadish Babu, Executive Director (HR), R.Nagarajan, DGM/Education, Sports& Culture, senior executives, employees, representatives from recognised trade unions and associations of NLCIL and WIPS participated in the CYP practice.