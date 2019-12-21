Puducherry

NLCIL Mines I bags National Safety Award

Mines I of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has bagged the National Safety Award 2016 under the category of Longest Accident Free Period (LAFP) for Coal Mines and Open Cast Mines.

The award was received by Hemant Kumar, Executive Director (Mines) and V. Ramachandran, Technician, as representatives of the management and employees respectively from Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on December 16.

The award was instituted by the Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) to promote a competitive spirit amongst mine operators for the betterment of safety standards in mines and give due recognition to outstanding safety performance at the national level.

NLCIL stated that it has been setting benchmarks in Safety Standards by regularly organising various promotional initiatives and awareness programmes, and creating an environment by giving due priority to adhere to “safe mining” principles by involving stakeholders including workmen inspectors, Safety Officers, Safety Committee members, labour contractors and union representatives.

According to an NLCIL official, the indicators of safety performance for determining the eligibility of these awards are LAFP in terms of man shifts worked during three consecutive years ending with the contest year and Lowest Injury Frequency Rate (LIFR) during three consecutive years ending with the contest year.

