Puducherry

New Director of Health appointed for Puducherry

G. Sriramulu, Chief of Government Pharmacy, has been promoted and posted as the Director of Health as the incumbent S. Mohan Kumar was reassigned to a non-administrative post, after reaching the age of 62 years. The change was ratified through an order from the Lieutenant Governor.

It stated that Dr. Sriramulu’s new posting was on a ad hoc basis, and that he would continue to hold additional charge as Mission Director, Puducherry State Health Mission, in addition to the Director of Pharmacy, until further notice.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 12:32:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/new-director-of-health-appointed-for-puducherry/article35435660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY