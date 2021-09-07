Narayanasamy playing politics over Vinayaka Chaturthi issue: AIADMK

AIADMK (east secretary) A Anbalagan on Monday accused former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy of playing politics over the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival.

Addressing newspersons, he said various State governments had permitted celebrations with necessary COVID-19 precautions, and in Puducherry as well, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had authorised celebrations in a safe manner. By seeking restrictions on public display of Ganesha idols, Mr. Narayanasamy was trying to play politics in the issue, he alleged.

Mr. Anbalagan pointed out that when COVID-19 was at its peak, Mr. Narayanasamy, as Chief Minister, had permitted the Saneeswaran temple festival in Karaikal as well as New Year celebrations. Stating that there was no need to follow every announcement of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Anbalagan added that Mr. Narayanasamy should be able to see through any attempt to polarise people on the basis of their faith.