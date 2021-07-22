Puducherry

Namassivayam reviews law and order arrangements

Home Minister A. Namassivayam on Tuesday night visited several places in the town to review law and order arrangements.

The Minister inspected Rajiv Gandhi Square, Indira Gandhi Square, New Bus Stand area, Venkatasubba Reddiyar statue, Raj Theatre, Nellithope Signal and Ajanta Theatre junction.

The visit followed the review meeting the Minister had after taking charge of the Home portfolio.

According to a police officer, the Minister had issued a specific direction at the review meeting to increase night patrolling so that activities of anti-social elements could be thwarted.

The Minister wanted to see for himself deployment of police personnel during the night and requirements. Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan and other senior officials were also present.


