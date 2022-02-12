MP Vaithilingam urges U.T. to make use of PM Gati Shakti scheme

The Congress leader called for an all-round connectivity

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam has requested the territorial administration to make the maximum use of PM Gati Shakti scheme for infrastructure development in the Union Territory.

In a statement, the senior Congress leader said the Union Territory should tap into provisions of the scheme for developing roads, waterways and air infrastructure and bring an all-round connectivity.

Instead of a grade separator being planned at Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi signals, the government should prevail upon the Centre to construct an elevated corridor from Sivaji Statue to Ariankuppam. The corridor should be developed in a manner that would provide connectivity to the port, he said.

He also urged the government to take immediate steps to restore air connectivity from Puducherry. The administration should make use of the Centre’s announcement in the Union Budget to provide ₹1 lakh crore as interest-free loans to the States. The money should be availed to develop infrastructure, the MP said.